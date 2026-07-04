192,894 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.12% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company's stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 528.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 12,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 24,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This represents a 49.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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