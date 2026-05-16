19,600 Shares in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Otis Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Otis Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.14 from $1.13 and its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.18 from $1.17, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research nudged up its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.14 from $1.13 and its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.18 from $1.17, signaling slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Even with some forecast cuts, Zacks still sees Otis earning above the current consensus for FY2026 at $4.22 per share versus $4.18 expected by analysts overall.

Even with some forecast cuts, Zacks still sees Otis earning above the current consensus for FY2026 at $4.22 per share versus $4.18 expected by analysts overall. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary focused on whether Wall Street analysts like Otis Worldwide stock and whether options traders are signaling a move, but no major company-specific operational update was included in these headlines. Do Wall Street analysts like Otis Worldwide stock?

Market commentary focused on whether Wall Street analysts like Otis Worldwide stock and whether options traders are signaling a move, but no major company-specific operational update was included in these headlines. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026 EPS to $4.22 from $4.29 and FY2027 EPS to $4.67 from $4.81, implying softer profitability expectations over the next couple of years.

Zacks Research lowered FY2026 EPS to $4.22 from $4.29 and FY2027 EPS to $4.67 from $4.81, implying softer profitability expectations over the next couple of years. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q4 2027, and FY2028, which reinforces the cautious tone around Otis Worldwide’s earnings outlook.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.13 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $101.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.68%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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