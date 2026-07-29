19,681 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Bought by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,202,889 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $289,507,000 after acquiring an additional 896,009 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $104,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Rithm Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rithm Capital Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 57.6% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,688,741 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $152,645,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.29%.

Key Headlines Impacting ONEOK

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: ONEOK reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at $1.07 per share , maintaining an annualized payout of $4.28. The commitment supports the stock’s income appeal, particularly as midstream companies continue to generate strong free cash flow that can fund dividends and buybacks. ONEOK affirms dividend ahead of earnings Midstream and MLP free cash flow

ONEOK reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at , maintaining an annualized payout of $4.28. The commitment supports the stock’s income appeal, particularly as midstream companies continue to generate strong free cash flow that can fund dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Valuation coverage argues that OKE remains reasonably priced after delivering a roughly 126% total return over five years , with discounted-cash-flow and market-multiple estimates placing fair value above the recent share price. Zacks also identifies the company as attractive for momentum and long-term growth-oriented investors. ONEOK valuation analysis ONEOK momentum stock analysis

Valuation coverage argues that OKE remains reasonably priced after delivering a roughly , with discounted-cash-flow and market-multiple estimates placing fair value above the recent share price. Zacks also identifies the company as attractive for momentum and long-term growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings to grow, but ONEOK’s consensus analyst rating remains “Hold,” suggesting limited conviction ahead of the report. Investors will be watching results and management guidance for confirmation of the growth outlook. ONEOK consensus rating

Analysts expect earnings to grow, but ONEOK’s consensus analyst rating remains suggesting limited conviction ahead of the report. Investors will be watching results and management guidance for confirmation of the growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading showed OKE weakening even as the broader market rose. Zacks also noted that the company lacks the two key indicators typically associated with a likely earnings beat, increasing near-term event risk. ONEOK previously reported quarterly EPS below consensus, making the upcoming earnings release especially important. ONEOK earnings expectations

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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