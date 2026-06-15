19,690 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Purchased by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,690 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $83.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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