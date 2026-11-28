M&G PLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,754 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 19,734 shares during the period. M&G PLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $159,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,437.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,802,772 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $947,461,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Top Amazon.com Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,755,580.35. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,806,456.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report