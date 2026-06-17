19,745 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Purchased by Rothschild Wealth LLC

Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,745 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after buying an additional 4,588,018 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after buying an additional 2,294,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 49.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $585,828,000 after buying an additional 2,288,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $315,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,895.80. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,276. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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