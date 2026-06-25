19,811 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $9,113,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $55,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,841,675. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,072,618 shares of company stock worth $3,184,454,369.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWV. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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