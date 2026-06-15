19,840 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $127.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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