2,000 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Ketron Financial acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,485 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.0%

FIX opened at $1,971.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.98 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,823.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,416.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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