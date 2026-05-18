20,000 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $27,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,374,839.54. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $268,787.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,220.60. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, pointing to expectations for continued profit growth over the next few years.

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, pointing to expectations for continued profit growth over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s FY2026 estimate now matches the Street consensus at $5.57 per share, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term earnings outlook.

The firm’s FY2026 estimate now matches the Street consensus at $5.57 per share, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term FY2028 EPS was also nudged higher to $6.11, which may help support valuation if operating trends hold up.

Longer-term FY2028 EPS was also nudged higher to $6.11, which may help support valuation if operating trends hold up. Neutral Sentiment: One update trimmed Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 estimates slightly, though the changes were small and do not materially change the broader outlook.

One update trimmed Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 estimates slightly, though the changes were small and do not materially change the broader outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts also presented at the 21st Annual Global Farm to Market Conference, but no major new operating guidance or strategic announcement was highlighted in the transcript headline. Article Title

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $85.51 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.Sprouts Farmers Market's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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