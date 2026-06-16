200,000 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Acquired by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $27,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of APH opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here