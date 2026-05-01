2,000,000 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Acquired by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,500,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 1.00% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,827 shares of the company's stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,499,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $4,581,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,814,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $6,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company's stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $22.54 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,251.75, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Alignment Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 results beat estimates — EPS $0.05 vs. $0.02 expected and revenue $1.24B vs. $1.22B consensus; management highlighted disciplined growth and margin expansion, a direct catalyst for the stock move. Q1 Press Release

Q1 2026 results beat estimates — EPS $0.05 vs. $0.02 expected and revenue $1.24B vs. $1.22B consensus; management highlighted disciplined growth and margin expansion, a direct catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ALHC from "hold" to "strong-buy," which can attract momentum and buy-side interest following the earnings beat. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded ALHC from "hold" to "strong-buy," which can attract momentum and buy-side interest following the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts point to a bullish pennant and breakout potential into prior highs, offering a short-term technical tailwind for traders. FXEmpire Technical Note

Technical analysts point to a bullish pennant and breakout potential into prior highs, offering a short-term technical tailwind for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B and FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$5.2B — both essentially in line with consensus — but EPS guidance was not provided in the update, leaving some earnings visibility unresolved. GlobeNewswire Release

Management updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.3B and FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$5.2B — both essentially in line with consensus — but EPS guidance was not provided in the update, leaving some earnings visibility unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and sector pieces provided context but no new fundamentals; useful for framing but unlikely to move the stock materially beyond the results and upgrade. Earnings Preview

Pre-earnings coverage and sector pieces provided context but no new fundamentals; useful for framing but unlikely to move the stock materially beyond the results and upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company remains close to break-even profitability: reported a slightly negative net margin (-0.02%) and negative return on equity (~-0.49%) in the quarter, which could cap upside if sustainable margin improvement is uncertain. Q1 Press Release (details)

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $5,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,104,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,218,507.41. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $655,602.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,058,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,223.92. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,474,097 shares of company stock valued at $28,679,550. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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