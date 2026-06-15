200,200 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Acquired by ParaFi Capital LP

ParaFi Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. TeraWulf accounts for about 0.6% of ParaFi Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,005 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

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TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $27.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.82.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. TeraWulf's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In related news, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 573,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $9,257,678.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,205,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,728,700. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $4,071,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,249,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,808,004.86. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,333 and have sold 1,120,850 shares valued at $20,462,114. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WULF. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Arete Research began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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