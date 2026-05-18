20,030 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Acquired by Sherry Group Inc.

Sherry Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,030 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Netflix comprises about 2.0% of Sherry Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $87.02 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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