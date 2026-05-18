20,041 Shares in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Purchased by Aegis Wealth Management Inc.

Aegis Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.4% of Aegis Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,272,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,704 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $730,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,241,385 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $780,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,675,675 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $611,895,000 after purchasing an additional 270,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028.

Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about $3.24 per share , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift.

The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift. Negative Sentiment: Some future-quarter estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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