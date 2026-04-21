20,043 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amrize by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company's stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Amrize by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amrize by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in Amrize by 103.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 133,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,247 shares during the period.

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Amrize Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Amrize in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amrize

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,059.63. The trade was a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,944.16. This trade represents a 12.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

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