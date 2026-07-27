20,373 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,373 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.38. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Duke Energy and raised its longer-term earnings outlook, nudging up FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates. The firm also kept a $139 price target , suggesting confidence in Duke’s earnings growth trajectory.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Duke Energy and raised its longer-term earnings outlook, nudging up FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates. The firm also kept a , suggesting confidence in Duke’s earnings growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy unveiled its Customer Protection Plus framework, designed to support rapid data center-driven power demand while aiming to deliver billions in customer savings. Investors may view this as a constructive way to monetize infrastructure growth without triggering excessive pushback from customers. Duke Energy (DUK) Unveils Customer Savings Plan To Back Data Center Growth

Duke Energy unveiled its framework, designed to support rapid data center-driven power demand while aiming to deliver billions in customer savings. Investors may view this as a constructive way to monetize infrastructure growth without triggering excessive pushback from customers. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend, reinforcing Duke Energy’s appeal as an income stock and helping attract dividend-focused investors. Can Duke Energy (DUK) Justify Its Price As Its Higher Dividend Draws Attention?

The company also announced a higher quarterly dividend, reinforcing Duke Energy’s appeal as an income stock and helping attract dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: North Carolina leaders and regulators are pressuring Duke Energy to make its federal data-center pledge legally binding. This could support accountability and customer trust, but it also raises regulatory scrutiny around future growth plans.

North Carolina leaders and regulators are pressuring Duke Energy to make its federal data-center pledge legally binding. This could support accountability and customer trust, but it also raises regulatory scrutiny around future growth plans. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory criticism of Duke’s proposed rate increases remains a headwind, with North Carolina’s attorney general saying the lowered request is still too high. That could add pressure to future profitability if rate approvals become more difficult.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.62.

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Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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