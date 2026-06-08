2,058,302 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,058,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $53,063,000. Norges Bank owned 1.23% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -922.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,266.67%.

Cousins Properties announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Capital One Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

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