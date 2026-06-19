20,618 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Acquired by SG Trading Solutions LLC

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $542,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sysco by 3,977.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company's stock worth $387,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,651,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company's stock worth $194,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,815 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5%

SYY stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

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