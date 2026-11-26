XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,884 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of XML Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. XML Financial LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $37,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $146,370,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $168,646,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $482,388,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,064,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $355.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $243.42 and a one year high of $360.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.06 and a 200 day moving average of $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. Apple's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Apple News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Negative Sentiment: Market-wide concerns—including hot inflation, possible tighter Federal Reserve policy, proposed tariffs and renewed AI-related selling—are weighing on growth stocks and may limit gains for AAPL. Commentary also describes Apple’s valuation as demanding. Apple stock is trending today

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,063.12. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,675.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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