First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,086 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 208,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of WEC Energy Group worth $120,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 862,908 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $86,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,743 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $262,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,499.50. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Margaret C. Kelsey sold 18,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $2,157,260.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,429,331.86. The trade was a 60.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,070 shares of company stock worth $5,523,664 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WEC opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $120.15. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens set a $109.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a regulated energy holding company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, it generates, transmits and distributes electricity and provides natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility operations serve communities across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Its businesses include electric and gas utilities, as well as natural gas storage and related energy services. WEC Energy Group adopted its current name in 2015, following the combination of Wisconsin Energy Corporation and Integrys Energy Group.

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