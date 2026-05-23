208,849 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 208,849 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $36,097,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.23% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.09 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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