21,000 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Bought by Amanah Holdings Trust

Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $21,190,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for 3.1% of Amanah Holdings Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $1,364.88 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $906.52 and a 52 week high of $1,365.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,229.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.86 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total value of $1,795,446.53. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total value of $2,490,403.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,897,511.55. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $7,380,743. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,047.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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