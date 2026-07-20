2,110,475 Shares in Ford Motor Company $F Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,110,475 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $24,355,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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