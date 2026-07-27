212,900 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $52,160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,341 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $2,736,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $340.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $215.98 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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