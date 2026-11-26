Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,143 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Signature Equity Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signature Equity Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $182,897,769,000 after buying an additional 28,321,085 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,547,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,675.20. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total transaction of $480,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,831.95. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Apple stock opened at $355.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The company has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple News Summary

Investors following AAPL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Here’s Why Apple Has Been Immune

Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market-wide concerns—including hot inflation, possible tighter Federal Reserve policy, proposed tariffs and renewed AI-related selling—are weighing on growth stocks and may limit gains for AAPL. Commentary also describes Apple’s valuation as demanding. Apple stock is trending today

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report