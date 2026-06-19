214,800 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,722,000.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,429 shares during the period. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE JCI opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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