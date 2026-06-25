21,538 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 1.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood said it will use about $290 million of the convertible note proceeds to repurchase shares, while capped calls are intended to reduce dilution if the notes are converted. Article Title

Robinhood said it will use about $290 million of the convertible note proceeds to repurchase shares, while capped calls are intended to reduce dilution if the notes are converted. Positive Sentiment: Truist remained bullish on Robinhood, saying June trading volumes point to a record quarter and transaction revenue may come in ahead of estimates. Article Title

Truist remained bullish on Robinhood, saying June trading volumes point to a record quarter and transaction revenue may come in ahead of estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s stock remains a heavily watched name, with mixed coverage from recent articles discussing its long-term business model, trading activity, and founder Baiju Bhatt’s origin story. Article Title

Robinhood’s stock remains a heavily watched name, with mixed coverage from recent articles discussing its long-term business model, trading activity, and founder Baiju Bhatt’s origin story. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and market commentary continue to highlight Robinhood’s growth versus volatility, with some bullish price targets but also debate over the durability of its growth drivers. Article Title

Analyst notes and market commentary continue to highlight Robinhood’s growth versus volatility, with some bullish price targets but also debate over the durability of its growth drivers. Negative Sentiment: The $2 billion convertible debt raise raised dilution concerns, even with capped calls and buybacks meant to soften the impact. Article Title

The $2 billion convertible debt raise raised dilution concerns, even with capped calls and buybacks meant to soften the impact. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s reported work on a prediction-market app pressured Robinhood by raising the risk of new competition in a potentially important product category. Article Title

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,186,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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