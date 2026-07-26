21,590 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Purchased by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,590 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,237,515,000 after purchasing an additional 157,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,934,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,374,000 after purchasing an additional 136,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $217,073,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,609,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,015,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $173,947,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,440. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $266.99 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $348.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.73.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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