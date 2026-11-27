State Street Corp decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194,656 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,160,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Waste Connections worth $337,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,947,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $589,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $510,526,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company's stock.

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Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $187.47 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average is $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $197.35.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.60 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.70 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.3850 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Waste Connections's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Waste Connections's payout ratio is 34.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $370,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,000,201.90. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Derek Tan sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.77, for a total value of $186,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,455.08. This represents a 71.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,543,810. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc. provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services across the United States and Canada. Its customers include residential, commercial, industrial and municipal users. The company operates an integrated network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills and recycling facilities. It also provides resource recovery and renewable energy services, and offers intermodal services in certain markets. Founded in 1997, Waste Connections focuses on markets across North America, including smaller communities and rural areas.

Further Reading

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