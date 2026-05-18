21,621 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Purchased by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. TJX Companies makes up 1.8% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $462,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 198.8% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $147.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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