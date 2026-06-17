21,623 Shares in Cigna Group $CI Purchased by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,623 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000. Cigna Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Opal Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $292.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $278.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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