21,676 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Acquired by Clio Asset Management LLC

Clio Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,676 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for 3.4% of Clio Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,359,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after buying an additional 158,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $875,574,000 after buying an additional 362,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after buying an additional 3,013,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.7%

VRSK opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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