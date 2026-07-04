21,700 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $68.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CFG opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $72.46.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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