2,180 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Aegis Wealth Management Inc.

Aegis Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aegis Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $422.24 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. China Renaissance dropped their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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More Tesla News

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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