2,189 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $511.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.41 and a 200-day moving average of $274.18. The firm has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here