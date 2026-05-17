21,922 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,922 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 16,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $208.28. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.15%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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