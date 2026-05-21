220,000 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 875.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company's stock.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $24.36.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 167.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.93.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RKT
Trending Headlines about Rocket Companies
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Mortgage and Redfin launched a new homebuyer savings program that could reduce costs by up to $20,000, potentially boosting mortgage origination volume and cross-selling opportunities. Rocket and Redfin Boost Home Affordability With New Offer, Saving Buyers Up To $20,000
- Positive Sentiment: Redfin, which is powered by Rocket, reported that price cuts among U.S. home sellers eased slightly in April, suggesting a stabilizing housing market and improving buyer demand. Price Drops Are Becoming Slightly Less Common As Housing Market Stabilizes
- Positive Sentiment: KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to Rocket Loans’ RKTL 2026-2 securitization, indicating continued access to financing markets for Rocket’s consumer lending business. KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to RKTL 2026-2
- Positive Sentiment: An article highlighted Rocket Companies’ first-quarter results as the strongest in the thrifts and mortgage finance group, reinforcing the company’s relative operating momentum. Rocket Companies NYSE: RKT: Strongest Q1 results from the thrifts & mortgage finance group
- Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Companies presented at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; the transcript may give investors more detail on strategy, but no major new catalyst was disclosed in the headline. Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Presents at J.P. Morgan 54th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer said “No to Rocket Companies” during a lightning round, which could add short-term pressure by reinforcing cautious investor sentiment around RKT. Jim Cramer Says “No to Rocket Companies”
- Negative Sentiment: A similar Cramer-related article repeated the same bearish view on Rocket Companies, likely amplifying the negative headline impact without adding new fundamentals. Jim Cramer Says “No to Rocket Companies”
Rocket Companies Company Profile
(Free Report
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Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.
The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.
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