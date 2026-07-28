220,601 Shares in Iamgold Corporation $IAG Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG - Free Report) TSE: IMG in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,601 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 1,037,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 418,901,982 shares of the mining company's stock worth $6,907,694,000 after buying an additional 418,861,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Iamgold by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,367,149 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $600,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,836,156 shares of the mining company's stock worth $393,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Iamgold by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,194,505 shares of the mining company's stock worth $144,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,144,604 shares of the mining company's stock worth $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 938,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company's stock.

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Iamgold Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Iamgold Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.17 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold Corporation will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Iamgold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iamgold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iamgold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

See Also

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