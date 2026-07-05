22,224 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $314.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $346.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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