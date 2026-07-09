22,396 Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Purchased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,396 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. Fair Isaac comprises about 0.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,625,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 874.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after purchasing an additional 725,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,615,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 402.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $565,513,000 after purchasing an additional 302,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,209,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,268.05 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $1,998.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,172.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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