224,666 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 224,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,737,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Dynatrace

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Featured Stories

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