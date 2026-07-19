22,515 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,515 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after buying an additional 1,136,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.64.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.73 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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