Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $87,311,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,606,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,022,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,972,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,793,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,422,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,419 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,433,822. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,158,364.24. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $640.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Latest Advanced Micro Devices News

Here's some of the latest news about AMD:

Positive Sentiment: A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. AMD Stock Rises as Chipmakers Rebound

A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. AMD's Data Center Business Leads Growth

AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its rating on AMD from Buy to Hold, citing valuation. Separately, a filing registering up to 337 million shares—including shares tied to OpenAI and Meta warrants—has raised dilution concerns, though vesting depends on customer purchases and stock-price milestones. AMD's Share Filing and Potential Dilution

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $422.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $188.22 and a one year high of $658.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report