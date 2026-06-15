22,714 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,417,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $998.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,016.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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