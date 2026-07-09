22,764 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,764 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $20,572,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.6% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,650 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 490,949 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $28,117,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 71,618.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,469 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $62,555,000 after buying an additional 715,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,532 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 222,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Globus Medical Stock Down 3.3%

GMED stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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