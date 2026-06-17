2,300 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Acquired by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $614.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.25 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $686.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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