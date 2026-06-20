23,064 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Bought by Rubicon Advisors GP

Rubicon Advisors GP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Dutch Bros comprises about 1.3% of Rubicon Advisors GP's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 196.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company's stock worth $95,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Further Reading

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