23,109 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Strategic Agreement with Anthropic

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb to Unveil New Data at ASCO 2026

The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to center on the balance between Bristol Myers Squibb’s pipeline potential and patent-expiration risks, keeping investor sentiment tied to upcoming data readouts and execution. Article: How The Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Story Is Shifting Around Pipeline Hopes And Patent Risks

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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