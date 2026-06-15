23,133 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.38%.The firm had revenue of $457.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $201,825.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,230,042.88. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,968.08. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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